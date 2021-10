If you are interested in becoming a Kewanee Firefighter the deadline to submit your application is approaching. Interim Kewanee Fire Department Chief Stephen Welgat tells WKEI that the deadline for new applications to be a Kewanee Firefighter is October 7th, 2021. Applicants have until that time to go to the City of Kewanee website to fill out an online application. You can find a link directly to the online application, through the app JotForm, linked here. If you’d like further information regarding the application and testing process to become a Kewanee Firefighter, contact the Fire Department at 309-852-2115.

