Passing Off Patients; Recruiting the Top Physicians
By Lisa Grabl
MedPage Today
6 days ago
The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) is now allowing Physician Assistants (PAs) and Nurse Practitioners (Advanced Practice registered Nurses or APNs) to enroll MMJ patients. Thus, they can write the recommendations mmj patients use to buy cannabis at dispensaries. “Nurse practitioners and physician assistants are an integral part of...
Physicians are reporting that patients have expressed being hurt by the medical notes they have read about their visits, according to a Sept. 30 report by The New York Times. Physicians, healthcare professionals and patients shared on Twitter their experiences with misunderstandings surrounding patients reading their medical notes. One patient's...
The endeavor of individuals who want to medically change their gender has become a hot-button topic in contemporary society. But it's actually been part of the cultural dialog for more than a century. "The understanding is that it has always been a one-sided relationship," said Marta Vicente, a professor of...
Most patients are using the internet to evaluate their treatment options rather than working with their physician, according to a recent study by Optum's PatientsLikeMe. Optum Ventures acquired PatientsLikeMe, a healthcare technology startup, in 2019. For its study, PatientsLikeMe surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers about the challenges they undergo searching for...
Do patients have a right to know whether their physicians are vaccinated for COVID-19? Patients may certainly have an interest in knowing their physician’s vaccination status, and especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many may feel they need this information to help them decide whether or where to seek health care. But does a patient’s interest in knowing entail an ethical duty on the part of their physician to disclose?
Dr. D. Kyle Hogarth1 , the director of bronchoscopy at the University of Chicago, works in a bustling ICU where he often needs to perform rapid endoscopic procedures. His procedures entail threading a tube-shaped device called a bronchoscope into a patient’s nose or mouth to access and examine the lungs and airways. This can reveal if a patient’s symptoms are caused by infection, blockages, or even cancer.
This year, you probably assumed there would be no more deadly diseases. But, unfortunately, that's not the case. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a deadly virus is rapidly spreading throughout several American states. Sadly, Oklahoma is one of them. Quoting a statement:
In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
AdvertisementsOn September 23 2021, an Imgur user shared a TikTok video in which a user claims that most hospitals have to “legally forgive your medical bills” if you earn less than 300 percent of the federal poverty guidelines”:. The Video’s Claims About Hospitals Forgiving Medical Bills. The clip was highly...
Everyone wants to know when "coronavirus will be over." For some, it may never end; these "long haulers" got COVID, even a mild case for some, and have debilitating symptoms that go on and on. Might you be one of them? How to tell? During a lecture at McGill University, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "there are those—anywhere from 10 to 30%—in which their signs and symptoms are not completely explainable by readily apparent or identifiable pathogenic processes. And we refer to that as Long COVID." He went on to mention "very common lead reported signs and symptoms" and we've rounded them up in this article, with expert commentary from Dr. Karen Jubanyik of Yale. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a public health warning about Ehrlichiosis, a potentially fatal disease spread by ticks in the United States. Organ failure and death can occur in the absence of prompt medical treatment.
President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
"She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life," Candace Cay Ayers' family wrote in her obituary. The family of a 66-year-old woman who died of a breakthrough COVID-19 infection included a powerful message in her obituary for people who have chosen not to get the vaccine.
