CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pats won’t stop game if Brady breaks passing record

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://hamrosmartpasal.com/advert/live-free-new-orleans-saints-vs-new-york-giants-live-stream-online-watch-on-tv-channel/. The New England Patriots plan to only pause the game and not stop it completely if Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady breaks the all-time passing record Sunday night, a team official told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Patriots are expected to “briefly acknowledge” Brady, who needs just 68 yards...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Drew Brees
Person
Adam Schefter
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 5: Harass Bucs QB Tom Brady with pressure up the middle There isn’t a single scheme, front, blitz, or exotic look that a defense can throw at Brady to catch him off guard. He’s seen everything every defensive coordinator could possibly come up with, ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#New Orleans#Hall Of Fame#Gillette
Fox News

Julian Edelman sends message to Tom Brady, Bill Belichick in wholesome video before big matchup

Former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a wholesome video of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Edelman’s video showed the days when Belichick was first taking over as the Patriots’ head coach and the team subsequently drafting Tom Brady with the No. 199 pick in 2000. The video has Natalie Merchant’s "Kind and Generous" playing over Belichick and Brady complimenting each other.
NFL
NBC Sports

Brady's mindset entering reunion game vs. Pats isn't surprising

Tom Brady knows the drill. He knows much will be made of his return to New England on Sunday as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and of his 20 years with the Patriots that ended rather abruptly in March 2020. Any feelings Brady has about his former teammates...
NFL
Boston Herald

Devin McCourty: Patriots inside knowledge won’t stop Tom Brady, Gronk alone

FOXBORO — Devin McCourty might know all of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s moves and tricks inside and out, having defended them for years in practice, but that doesn’t guarantee success in the defensive captain’s mind. The Patriots defense still has to play its best to have a chance against...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
buccaneers.com

Bucs Have a 'Hell of a Week' in Practice & Bruce Arians' Thoughts on Tom Brady Breaking the All-Time Passing Record | Carmen Catches Up

-The Buccaneers were in the headlines this week because of their quarterback and tight end, but the motivation they had was all their own. After suffering their first loss of the season in Los Angeles against the Rams, the players have all the incentive they need to bounce back this weekend in New England that have nothing to do with the 'Return.'
NFL
Patriot Ledger

Sean Morey caught Tom Brady's first Pats pass; why Brady meant so much to this Brown alum

FOXBORO — Sean Morey’s the answer to a trivia question. A local kid, from Marshfield, Mass., Morey was one of the best football players ever at Brown University. Inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2007, he was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round, pick 241, in the 1999 NFL Draft. The wide receiver’s first three years in New England were divided between the active roster, practice squad and multiple stints in NFL Europe.
NFL
The Week

Tom Brady ekes out a win against Patriots, sets new passing record, in 1st game back in New England

It was an overall good night for Tom Brady and probably a bittersweet one for Patriots fans as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers eked out a 19-17 win in Brady's first game back in Foxborough, Massachusetts, since leaving New England in 2020. It was not a dominant win — the Patriots would have won if Nick Folk had made a final 56-yard field goal with 56 seconds left in the game — but it was a victory nonetheless. And Brady also managed to make a little NFL history during the game.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Looking forward to catching my good friend” – Mike Tyson excited for Tom Brady and Jim Gray’s new podcast

Mike Tyson is one of the most influential figures in the history of Boxing. The baddest man on the planet ruled the 80s and 90s, before bowing out of the sport in the mid-2000s. Since then he has been prominent off the court as well. ‘Iron Mike’ has featured in a number of films, become an able businessman, and now soaring as a digital content creator as well.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy