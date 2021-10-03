CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Willett marks birthday with Alfred Dunhill Links win

Cover picture for the articleST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Danny Willett celebrated his birthday by winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by two strokes on Sunday. The Englishman took a three-shot lead into the European Tour event's final round, which was played over the Old Course at St. Andrews. Willett shot a 4-under 68 and finished on 18 under par overall to claim his eighth professional win and first since the BMW PGA Championship in September 2019.

