Danny Willett marks birthday with Alfred Dunhill Links win

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is always one of the most fun events on the European Tour schedule. Players and their partners rotate among three of the best golf courses in the world through the first three days of the event. The Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie, and Kingsbarns are some of Scotland’s finest, with all hosting a round before the final day returns to the home of golf.

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO