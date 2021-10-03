CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“SNL” Comes Back Strong for Season 47, Kate McKinnon Mysteriously MIA, Two Legends Retire

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 6 days ago

Does Kate McKinnon have COVID? Or did she just agree to return to “SNL” for Season 47 at the last minute?. Something has to explain McKinnon’s absence from the season opener last night. Of all the returning long term cast, she’s the only one who didn’t show up. Even if she were filming her long-aborning Joe Exotic TV series, she could have made an appearance, a wave, something.

www.showbiz411.com

