Johnson Gets Renewed For Second Season at Bounce TV

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cedric The Entertainer produced Johnson is coming back for a second season at Bounce TV. The dramedy earned more than two million viewers across its debut in August 2021, setting a Bounce viewership record for a half-hour series. The series is centered around life-long best friends, all of whom...

#Bounce Tv#Friendship#Atlanta#Landmarks#Johnson Gets
