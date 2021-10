All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like many of us, Ayesha Curry is busier than ever. “The kids are back in school and work is back in full swing,” she says. But there's one thing on her hectic schedule she's looking forward to: swapping out her summer wardrobe for fall sweaters, boots, and blazers. And she'll have a lot more to choose from this year, as the two-time New York Times best-selling author, chef, philanthropist and producer is collaborating with online retailer JustFab for The Return of Fabulous Fashion collection, available now.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO