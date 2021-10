Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Anthony Ramos Got a Driver's License for Transformers. Lights up on Anthony Ramos! The Hamilton alum and In the Heights film star is officially in production for Transformers. He revealed he had to pick up one skill for the next installment of the sci-fi live-action series: driving! "My director is like, 'The car, we need you to drive it,'" Ramos said on the Spout podcast. "I had like a two-week window to try and book a road test and pass." Growing up in New York City, Ramos never felt the need to acquire his driver's license. Centered on Optimus Prime, the movie is a sequel to the 2018 origin film Bumblebee, which starred Hailee Steinfeld. The live-action film series, based on the Hasbro franchise, began with 2007's Transformers, starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO