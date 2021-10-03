Edison, Willard put five on SBC Bay first team

PORT CLINTON — The Edison and Willard girls tennis teams combined to put five players on the 10-person All-SBC Bay Division first team on Saturday at the league tournament held at Port Clinton High School.

For Willard, the second doubles team of Vivian Barnett and Moriah Slone earned top honors, as did Summer Kennard at first singles.

For Edison, Alli Vogus was first team at first singles and Torri Keyser was first team at second singles.

At first singles, Vogus defeated Fremont St. Joseph’s Sarah Blankenship (6-0, 6-1) and St. Mary Central Catholic’s Hailey Bahnsen (6-0, 6-1) to reach the finals. Kennard defeated Calvert’s Ella Dysard (6-0, 6-1) and Port Clinton’s Arielle Montowski (6-3, 6-3) to also reach the final.

Vogus then went on to defeat Kennard to win first singles by scores of 6-0 and 6-2.

Keyser opened with a sweep (6-0, 6-0) over SJCC’s Rylie Holland at second singles, then topped SMCC’s Gianna Pelz (6-1, 6-1). Schag topped Huron’s Katie McKinney (6-3, 6-0) and Port Clinton’s Olivia Eickert (6-3, 6-2).

In the finals, it was Keyser topping Schag by scores of 6-3 and 6-2.

At second doubles, Barnett and Slone had a bye, then claimed a win over Edison’s McKenna Shaffoe and Allyson Gardner (3-6, 6-1, 10-6). In the finals, they outlasted Port Clinton’s Lilly Howell and Alexa Taylor by scores of 4-6, 6-2 and 10-8.

Earning second team honors for the Flashes was Schag at second singles, Madelyn Shaarda at third singles and Dakota Cok and Ashley Hamons at first doubles.

Shaarda reached the finals at third singles, defeating Calvert’s Morgan Roth (6-1, 6-0) and Edison’s Emily Moore (7-5, 6-2). She fell to Pot Clinton’s Reagan Ruthsatz (6-0, 6-1).

Moore, and the doubles tandems of Tessa Otto and Rianna Dingle and Shaffoe and Gardner each earned honorable mention for the Chargers.

Willard (14-2, 9-0) can still earn a fifth straight SBC Bay Division regular season championship this week. The Flashes can earn a share of the title with a win on Tuesday at Edison (8-5, 6-4), then they travel to Port Clinton (13-4, 10-1) on Wednesday.

The Flashes edged both Edison and Port Clinton by 3-2 scores at home on Aug. 24 and Aug. 30.

VOLLEYBALL

Monroeville 3, W. Reserve 0

MONROEVILLE — The state-ranked Eagles swept their way past visiting Western Reserve in a Firelands Conference match on Saturday.

Monroeville improved to 13-2 overall and 9-1 in the FC with scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-16.

Graisyn Yoder was 15 for 16 serving with five aces and had 17 kills and 15 digs to pace the Eagles, ranked 12th in the Division IV state coaches poll. Maddie Daniel had 23 kills and 14 digs, Hannah Lyons was 16 for 16 serving with two aces, four blocks, 36 assists and 11 digs.

Also for Monroeville, Lilly White was 10 for 11 serving with three aces and 20 digs, Madi Clark was 15 for 15 serving with two aces and Lilly Barman added four blocks.

The Eagles won the junior varsity match in two, 25-22, 25-21, to improve to 10-2 overall and 6-1 in the FC.

Edison 3, Fremont Ross 2

FREMONT — The Chargers improved to 9-7 overall with Saturday’s five-set victory over the Little Giants, 20-25, 25-21, 19-25, 27-25 and 16-14.

Kira Appeman had 18 kills and 18 digs for Edison, which also got 42 assists, 17 digs and six kills from Olivia Vitaz. Lydia Woodyard had 11 kills and 13 digs, Ellis Kramb had 20 digs, and Lindsay Roberts added eight kills and three blocks, and Karin Wlodarsky had six kills and seven digs.

Edison is at state-ranked at Huron on Tuesday in SBC Bay Division action.

Willard 3, Ashland 0

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes swept visiting Ashland on Saturday in non-league action to improve to 5-12 overall.

For Willard, Kelsey Lykins was 15 for 15 serving with five aces and seven kills. Grace Hall had seven kills and was 11 for 11 serving, while Cassie Hamons had 22 assists, eight digs and was 11 for 11 serving.

Also for the Flashes, Syana Sivongsak was 11 for 12 serving with three aces and 20 digs, and Jaiden Sexton was 14 for 15 serving with five aces and nine digs. MaKinley Schaffer also had six kills.

Willard is at Port Clinton on Tuesday in league play.

St. Paul goes 2-1 at Crestview

CONVOY — The state-ranked Lady Flyers went 2-1 on Saturday at the loaded Convoy Crestview Invitational.

St. Paul (13-3) — ranked No. 11 in the latest Div. IV state coaches poll — opened with a 2-0 win over Div. iV No. 16 Fort Recovery (25-23, 25-12). The Lady Flyers fell to Div. II No. 19 Celina in three (25-23, 20-25, 25-17), then rebounded with a three-set win over host Crestview (21-25, 25-16, 25-19).

BOYS SOCCER

Lexington 7, Norwalk 0

LEXINGTON — The Truckers fell to 7-4-1 overall with Saturday night’s non-league loss to the Division II No. 4-ranked Minutemen.

Bryan Sommers made four saves in goal and Jose Negrete added two for Norwalk, which has a huge SBC Lake match at 7 p.m. Monday at Perkins. The Truckers and Pirates are tied in the loss column atop the league standings.

Edison 2, Port Clinton 1

MILAN — The Chargers scored twice in the second half, including the game-winner off a header from Garrett McQuillen with 12 minutes left on Saturday for an SBC Bay Division win over the Redskins.