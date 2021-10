Tottenham Hotspur club captain Hugo Lloris has never been afraid to speak his mind, and he has recently come out to ask Spurs fans to give new manager Nuno Espirito Santo time. In an exclusive interview to Dan Kilpatrick at the Evening Standard, Lloris painted an optimistic vision of Nuno’s tenure at Tottenham thus far, and what he can bring to Tottenham during a time of fairly intensive change.

