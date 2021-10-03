CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘SNL’ just introduced a new Joe Biden and the reaction is mixed: ‘That was the worst’

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Biden, who dis? That’s what Saturday Night Live fans were asking on Twitter when the late-night comedy institution introduced yet another new actor as President Joe Biden. As you might recall, Jason Sudeikis played the current POTUS back in his Veep days, but then he went off to merry old England and became Ted Lasso. After a three-episode 2019 run by Woody Harrelson and a one-shot performance by John Mulaney, Jim Carrey picked up the baton during the 2020 Presidential election, ironically resigning from office just after Biden clinched the presidency. Enter cast member Alex Moffatt, who seemed poised to become a four-term SNL president.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Beck Bennett
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Alex Moffat
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

'SNL' kicks off new season with new cast member as Joe Biden

"Saturday Night Live" opened its 47th season by setting its sights on a man likely to be a primary target for the next few years: President Joe Biden. Biden, who has been struggling with first-year approval ratings after a botched exit from Afghanistan, a summer wave of Covid-19 and a do-good legislative agenda that has so far done little, was roasted in an impression by new cast member James Austin Johnson.
TV & VIDEOS
Chicago Sun-Times

WATCH: New Joe Biden impersonator launches ‘SNL’ season

A new featured player opened the 47th season of “Saturday Night Live” with his take on an exasperated President Joe Biden addressing the country about his infrastructure legislation and the general state of, uh, everything. “Broadway’s back, that’s exciting, right?” James Austin Johnson said while in full Biden makeup. But...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Austin Johnson#Veep#Featured Players#Oval Office#Vanity Fair#Democratic
The Independent

SNL fans left ‘baffled’ and ‘impressed’ by Joe Biden sketch

Saturday Night Live fans were left “baffled” and “impressed” by James Austin Johnson’s appearance as Joe Biden in the opening sketch of the show’s season premiere. The newest cast member debuted as the president during a highly entertaining cold open, and he was joined by more experienced colleagues later in the sketch.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'SNL' Fans React as New Joe Biden Debuts During Cold Open

Saturday Night Live returned last night and its cold open greeted fans with an unexpected move. Not only was a new actor impersonating President Joe Biden, but it was a newcomer. James Austin Johnson, a comedian who went viral in 2020 for his impressions of Donald Trump, was front and center as he kicked off his first SNL solo. Soon other cast members joined him, but all the talk was about this newcomer.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL: Fans praise Kim Kardashian for ‘slaying’ opening monologue with jokes about Kanye West and OJ Simpson

The new season of Saturday Night Live continued this evening with the second episode in series 47.Host Kim Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that may viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.She began with a joke about her father, who was part of OJ Simpson’s defence team in the Nineties. Kardashian said: “I think I’m following in my father’s footsteps. My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me and I credit him with really opening my eyes to racial...
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live: Who is the new Joe Biden? James Austin Johnson

We’ve been waiting all year for the first Saturday Night Live cold open; with that, we had Joe Biden … but who was playing him?. Of course, we’ve seen SNL use a lot of different Bidens on the show over the years, whether it be Jim Carrey, Alex Moffat, or even Jason Sudeikis. This time around, though, it was James Austin Johnson, a brand-new cast member. What a shock! We wonder if this is one of the reasons he was hired in the first place: SNL always loves political sketches and this one had some things that were working for it. We do think that he has Biden’s delivery down, including his tendency to whisper random words and also obsess over trains. Of course, this is a first-time appearance and we think Johnson will get better from here.
TV & VIDEOS
Columbus Telegram

SNL stumbles over Biden

Whatever problems the real Joe Biden faces with polls and policies, they pale in comparison to what fake Joe Biden characters are suffering on “Saturday Night Live.”. When the NBC series returned for its 47th season, a new cast member named James Austin Johnson took a crack at portraying Biden. His performance, to be diplomatic, was not very good. A hairpiece and a raspy voice does not a persuasive parody make.
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

SNL Got the Gang Back Together, But Still Can‘t Figure Out Joe Biden

New season of Saturday Night Live, new swing and a miss at a President Biden impersonator! A quarter way through the man’s presidency, SNL still hasn’t found their guy. Apparently, hickory bat earnestness doesn’t lend itself to good comedy. Newcomer James Austin Johnson, whose bullseye send-ups of Trump launched him...
TV & VIDEOS
Marconews.com

'SNL' debuts new Joe Biden, Cecily Strong's Kyrsten Sinema isn't here 'to make friends'

America, a new season of "Saturday Night Live" is upon us. But don't fret: The iconic late-night series was up to the same-old tricks – mostly – in its first sketch back. Debuting cast member James Austin Johnson opened the show with his take on an exasperated President Joe Biden (quite the plum gig) addressing the country about his infrastructure legislation and the general state of, uh, everything.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy