Fromm: ‘It was just a high that I can't explain’

By Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports Senior Editor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN | Going into Saturday night, Tyler Fromm hadn’t had a catch in his three years at Auburn. That changed in a big way at Tiger Stadium as Fromm registered three catches and was on the receiving end of one of the best plays of the first five weeks of the college football season.

Nick Saban hilariously discusses the football mind of Terry Saban on defense

Alabama football fans love Miss Terry Saban for many reasons. She loves the Tuscaloosa community and does a lot for the youth. She closes things out on the recruiting trail with her husband, Crimson Tide head football coach, Nick Saban. She is also at the front of all charity events to build the Nick’s Kids Foundation and Tuscaloosa as a whole to be special. However, the seven-time national champion unveiled something different about his wife during Thursday’s “Hey Coach” show. Terry Saban has a football mind on defense and does not shy away from giving her opinions. On Saturday, Alabama plays Mississippi at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coach Saban has his game plan to neutralize Ole Miss’ offense; however, Miss Terry has her coaching hat too.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Vikings just missed out on an intriguing replacement for Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings may look to the draft to find a replacement for Kirk Cousins, but one option is coming off the board with Spencer Rattler struggling. If the Vikings are ready to move on from Kirk Cousins, the obvious path would be to take a quarterback in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

Auburn Player Ejected After Brutal Targeting Call

If the Auburn Tigers are going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home this Saturday, they’ll need to do it without defensive back Smoke Monday. During the first half of play, Monday was ejected for targeting. It wasn’t really a debatable call since he lowered the crown of his helmet and launched himself at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban made not-so-subtle recruiting pitch to Arch Manning during 'Monday Night Football' with Peyton and Eli

Nick Saban appeared to do a little recruiting while appearing on the ESPN2 broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with Peyton and Eli Manning. The Manning brothers hyped up Saban as “quarterback guru,” noting that Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones are QB1’s in the NFL. Saban happens to be recruiting a potential future NFL QB in Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
NFL

