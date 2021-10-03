CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gemma Collins 'unrecognisable' in Instagram video after having a facial peel in Manchester

Cover picture for the articleSign up for our daily newsletter to get the day's biggest stories sent direct to your inbox Gemma Collins wowed fans as she unveiled a new look on her Instagram. The reality TV star floored her Instagram followers on Saturday as she shared a video of herself looking unrecognisable as she lip-synced along with a powerhouse cover version of the Mariah Carey classic We Belong Together. "My first ever REEL!!!" the TOWIE icon explained with the video of Gemma mouthing the ballad into the camera, mimicking Mimi's head and xhand motions to a tee. READ MORE: Strictly fans react to Tess Daly's 'Wigan' comment following John Whaite's performance She wore her blonde tresses in loose waves with smokey eye makeup and nude lips in the close-up clip.

