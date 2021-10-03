Espanyol ends Madrid’s 25-game unbeaten streak in Spain

Leeds United forward Rodrigo says individual players “have to be free to choose” whether they get vaccinated against Covid-19 or not.Football’s governing bodies have urged all players to be fully vaccinated and last month the Premier League is understood to have wrote to all its clubs offering incentives to ensure their playing and coaching staff had both jabs.A report this week suggested only seven top-flight clubs have succeeded in fully vaccinating 50 per cent or more of their squads, with the overall average said to be approximately one-third of all players.“I think it’s a difficult topic,” Rodrigo said. “It’s true...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO