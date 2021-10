Marjorie Anne (Fischer) Dozier, 78, died of natural causes at the home of her beloved Edward A. Rice. She preceded Ed in death by about three weeks. Marjorie Anne was the daughter of Frances E. and Frank Jackson ‘Jack’ Fischer. She grew up in Lawrence, KS, graduated from KU in 1965, was a member of Gamma Phi Beta, and later earned a master's degree. Marjorie Anne was a kindergarten teacher for 32 years.