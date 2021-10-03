NASCAR Fans’ Anti-Biden Chant Awkwardly Mistaken For “Let’s Go Brandon” During Post Race Interview

As we get ready for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega this afternoon, last night’s Xfinity Series race ended with some fireworks.

And it had nothing to do with the race.

Brandon Brown took the checkered flag at the iconic Alabama Superspeedway, his first career victory at the Xfinity Series Level.

NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast was in the middle of interviewing Brandon following the race, when race fans broke out into a “F*ck Joe Biden” chant.

She did her best to try and spin it…

“As you can hear the chants from the crowd… Let’s go Brandon.”

Didn’t work.

It was more than obvious what was going on…

The postgame interview was initially shared by NASCAR, but eventually deleted:

The chant has been pretty common at various events around the country.

From Aaron Lewis and Brantley Gilbert concerts, to college football games around the country, and even the Ryder Cup, the “F*ck Joe Biden” chants have been all over social media for the past few weeks.

Brown also tried to play it cool and enjoy the moment, calling the Talladega win “a dream come true.” He even gave a shoutout to his dad:

“Dad, we did it… Let’s go!”

NASCAR officials called the race with five laps remaining due to poor visibility. The caution flag hit with 11 laps left, but with Brown leading, he was declared the winner.