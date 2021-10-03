CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Talladega, AL

NASCAR Fans’ Anti-Biden Chant Awkwardly Mistaken For “Let’s Go Brandon” During Post Race Interview

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJIpC_0cFvR1dm00

As we get ready for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega this afternoon, last night’s Xfinity Series race ended with some fireworks.

And it had nothing to do with the race.

Brandon Brown took the checkered flag at the iconic Alabama Superspeedway, his first career victory at the Xfinity Series Level.

NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast was in the middle of interviewing Brandon following the race, when race fans broke out into a “F*ck Joe Biden” chant.

She did her best to try and spin it…

“As you can hear the chants from the crowd… Let’s go Brandon.”

Didn’t work.

It was more than obvious what was going on…

The postgame interview was initially shared by NASCAR, but eventually deleted:

The chant has been pretty common at various events around the country.

From Aaron Lewis and Brantley Gilbert concerts, to college football games around the country, and even the Ryder Cup, the “F*ck Joe Biden” chants have been all over social media for the past few weeks.

Brown also tried to play it cool and enjoy the moment, calling the Talladega win “a dream come true.” He even gave a shoutout to his dad:

“Dad, we did it… Let’s go!”

NASCAR officials called the race with five laps remaining due to poor visibility. The caution flag hit with 11 laps left, but with Brown leading, he was declared the winner.

Comments / 10

Frank K
6d ago

If the reporter can’t tell the truth of what is being said maybe the reporter should be given a easier assignment covering leaves.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HuffingtonPost

NBC NASCAR Reporter Kelli Stavast's Response To Anti-Joe Biden Chant Is Hilarious

NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast earned her own checkered flag for misinterpreting an anti-Joe Biden chant at a NASCAR race as congratulations for race winner Brandon Brown. (Watch the clips below.) Brown was commenting on his Xfinity Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama Saturday while the crowd repeatedly yelled...
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

'Let's go Brandon' shirts in demand after NASCAR gaffe goes viral

‘Let’s go Brandon’ T-shirts are the latest fashion accessory after a reporter misheard a chant during Brandon Brown’s victory interview for the Xfinity Series on Saturday (2 October 2021). Brandon Brown wins his first Xfinity Series. American professional racing car driver Brandon Brown won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series on...
APPAREL
NBC Sports

Woodbridge native Brandon Brown wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) -- Brandon Brown became the second NASCAR driver to earn his first national series victory Saturday with a win in the Xfinity Series race shortened by darkness at Talladega Superspeedway. Brown was the leader when a crash with 12 laps to go brought out the seventh caution...
TALLADEGA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Talladega, AL
Sports
City
Talladega, AL
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: YES! Let’s Go Brandon!

It’s happening MORE often across the country, large crowds of people chanting “F**K Joe Biden”. Talladega Superspeedway winner Brandon Brown was being interviewed, during the cameraman panned to the crowd and you could pick up the audio. NOW, that’s not the best part! It’s what the interviewer said as damage control.
POLITICS
Racing News

Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin react to NASCAR fans saying win was fixed

Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin comment after the win at Talladega Superspeedway. On Monday, Bubba Wallace drove to the front of the field in the closing laps of stage two at Talladega Superspeedway. He threw a big block on Brad Keselowski to hold his position at the front. That would turn out to be a career defining move.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Aaron Lewis
Motorsport.com

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick

Following Sunday’s race, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford was found to have two lug nuts that were not safe and secure. He finished ninth in the race. For the infraction, Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended from this Sunday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He was also fined $20,000.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR crew chief suspended indefinitely after Talladega

Eddie Troconis has been suspended by NASCAR following an altercation. Eddie Troconis has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. He served as the crew chief of the #02 Young’s Motorsports truck. The penalty was announced on Wednesday, an addition to the weekly penalty report. It came a day after the typical...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Nascar Cup Series#College Football#Nascar Fans Anti Biden#Alabama Superspeedway#Nbc Sports#Brandonbrown 68#Nascar Xfinity
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver changes coming for Stewart-Haas Racing?

Will Stewart-Haas Racing make another driver lineup change for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, or will they end a recent trend of changes?. It’s been quite some time since Stewart-Haas Racing entered a NASCAR Cup Series season with the exact same four-driver lineup they fielded the year prior. In fact, the last time it happened, team co-owner Tony Stewart was still driving one of the team’s four cars.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Friday 5: Kyle Busch backs words with action

Those weren’t idle words Kyle Busch spoke heatedly after his crash at Darlington in the opening race of the Cup playoffs. Frustrated with his car’s performance that night, Busch told NBC Sports: “I don’t know what our problem is, but every time I go to the (simulator) … and think we had a good sim session, we go to the racetrack and we suck. So, I’m done with that.”
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Former Driver’s Heartbreaking Death

Tributes from across the sport have been pouring in following the tragic news about former driver John Wes Townley. The ex-NASCAR driver, 31, was reportedly killed in a shooting in Georgia on Saturday. He was reportedly one of two people shot. Townley was reportedly transported to a local hospital, where he died, while the other victim, a 30-year-old woman, remains in serious condition.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Will Kyle Busch be forced to seek a new driver?

Kyle Busch has overhauled his NASCAR Truck Series driver lineup two years in a row. Will he have to make another change this offseason, but for a different reason?. Kyle Busch Motorsports are in the midst of their best NASCAR Truck Series season since Christopher Bell won five races and the championship in 2017, as they have two drivers remaining in the playoff mix, including the points leader.
MOTORSPORTS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

74K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy