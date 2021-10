Squid Game had a bunch of people prank calling a real phone number. Netflix has a massive hit on its hands with the Korean series. Unfortunately for one person out there, that means their phone line was flooded with people trying to get in on the joke. MBC managed to get a hold of the 40-year-old person who has this infamous number. Instead of Seong Gi-hun getting a hold of those digits, it was people from all around the world. The person in question hails from Gyeonggi Province and said he's currently getting about 4,000 calls a day since the TV series premiered. At first, he told the South China Morning Post that there was a reason to believe that these were spam calls. But, upon further investigation, he became aware of the larger phenomenon. A bunch of kids alleged that they wanted to "be in the game." Unfortunately, such messages are probably not welcome at 1 in the morning.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO