MADONNA LEA BALL was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She went to be with the Lord on September 30, 2021, at the age of 78. Madonna loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted member of Stevens Chapel where she spent many years teaching Vacation Bible School, as well as serving as the church treasurer. Her favorite things to do included working outside in her yard, decorating her house, she also loved to shop and was always the most stylish. One of her favorite pastimes was spending time on the porch sharing stories with Ranny and her precious friends and planning the next project.