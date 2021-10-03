Bet $1 & Win $150 For Sunday Night Football With DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook page to get a full review. There, you will also find more details on promos and betting!. DraftKings is offering news users a very enticing first-time user promotion for its sportsbook! NFL Week 4 is the last week you can access this promotion, so you better hurry up and click through one of our links on the DraftKings banners to be redirected there! This promo ends on October 4, 2021. This promotion offers an amazing $150 in free bets if you bet only $1 on any NFL game in Week 4. The free bets will be paid to you instantly through six $25 bets into your DraftKings account and are valid for seven days. If you do not use your free bets, you will void the award. If you want to take part in this, click on one of our many DraftKings banners, and it will redirect you to the DraftKings site. Once you create an account, you will have to deposit at least $5 into it. You will still be eligible for the promotion, even though you deposited more than $1. When your account is set up, place your $1 bet on any NFL game in Week 4.