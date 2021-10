As you begin your transition from military service, you have to start figuring out the answers to two essential questions: “what do you want to do next?” and “where do you want to live?’ You’ll notice that these will be the first things people tend to ask you when they find out you’re leaving the military, and not having a coherent answer to these can be a big source of stress and frustration. On the other hand, having a clear vision for your next career is a critical component to all the “must haves” for transition like writing a resume, creating an elevator pitch, being able to market yourself, conducting a focused job search and interviewing.

MILITARY ・ 9 DAYS AGO