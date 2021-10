Next week on Big Sky season 2 episode 2, prepare yourself for a further introduction into what the story will look like this time. New characters will be introduced, new struggles will be had, and Jenny and Cassie both are going to realize that they need each other. No matter what they’re working on, they continue to be drawn to each other! This is going to be an episode that offers up plenty of drama, but also hopefully some new wrinkles. So much of this show’s long-term success is going to depend, after all, on them bringing something new to the table every time.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO