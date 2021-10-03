Mariners Minor League Report — October 3
TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to tie the game 2–2, but fell in extras as Tacoma lost to Salt Lake 4–3 in 12 innings on Saturday night. LF Eric Filia (2x3, 2 R, RBI, BB) led the team with 2 hits, while DH Sam Travis (1x5) and SS Jack Reinheimer (1x5, RBI) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 4 hits. Starter Logan Verrett (8.0,5,2,2,1,8) allowed 2 runs on 5 hits while walking 1 and striking out 8 over 8.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. LH Daniel Zamora (2.0,2,1,0,1,1) and RH Zack Weiss (2.0,0,1,0,2,5) combined to allow only 2 unearned runs over 4.0 innings in relief. Weiss fell to 2–3 on the season with the loss after allowing an unearned run in the top of the 12th inning.marinersblog.mlblogs.com
Comments / 0