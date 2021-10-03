WNBA Playoff Best Bets: Semifinals Odds Preview for Sunday, October 3

Another single-elimination round. More questions. Let’s get to them. What does a narrow win over New York say about Phoenix’s chances of defeating Seattle?. Needing a Brianna Turner free throw to survive a home game against a 12-20 Liberty team might indicate that the Mercury are more vulnerable than not, especially without Diana Taurasi on the floor. It’s still not clear whether Taurasi, who has missed five games with an ankle injury, will play Sunday against the Storm, but it will likely make a huge difference to the Mercury’s prospects if they do, especially with the Storm’s win over Phoenix against a Taurasi-less lineup in the regular-season finale is any indication. New York managed to limit Brittney Griner into just eight shots Thursday night, even with a smaller lineup because they had one less thing to do in focusing on defending Taurasi. Skylar Diggins-Smith was great, as she has been all season, with 22 points, and Sophie Cunningham helped out with a career-high 21 points. On the other side, Seattle, the defending champs, have more recent postseason success and are more balanced offensively, even at less than full strength. Which brings us to…

