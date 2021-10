According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, a car ran into a pond in the area of Freedom Boulevard in Florence early this morning during a chase. More than 20 patrol cars, fire trucks and EMS units were on the scene and one lane of the road was blocked off. No word on if anyone was hurt and it’s not clear what led to the chase or what agency is investigating. Both the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and SC Highway Patrol were on scene.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO