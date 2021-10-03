CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Computer Graphics Matrix and a Cube

By Cleve Moler
 7 days ago

Use a cube instead of the Utah Teapot in my previous post. I was pleasantly suprised by the final screen shot. Three faces of our cube are colored with red, green and blue. The opposite faces have the complentary colors, cyan, magenta and yellow. Initially, only the yellow face is visible.

