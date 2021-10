If you pay for additional iCloud storage space, there is an added benefit that you need to know about. The new iCloud+ service allows you to use custom domains with your iCloud email, but there’s also a way to hide your email. This is very useful if you’re filling out a form that asks for your email address, and don’t want to risk getting inundated by spam. Let’s take a look at how to use “Hide My Email” from your iCloud+ service.

