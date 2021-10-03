CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winder, GA

Police, GBI investigate Saturday explosion in Winder neighborhood

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQW1U_0cFvAKnB00
Damage from explosion in Winder neighborhood Police and the GBI investigate Saturday explosion in Winder neighborhood.

WINDER, Ga. — Residents in a Winder neighborhood spent most of their Saturday cleaning up after an explosive device was detonated near a mailbox on Holly Drive.

Winder police said the incident happened around 3:15 a.m. and damaged multiple homes between McNeal Road and Brookview Terrace.

A viewer sent Channel 2 Action News a photo of the mailbox where the explosion occurred.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators have not said what kind of explosive device was detonated, but it was strong enough to break windows on several nearby homes.

The Winder Police Department said they called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Bomb Disposal Unit and GBI Athens Investigative Office to help them with the investigation

Police said nobody was injured when the explosion happened and they believe the incident may be related to a domestic situation.

Investigators are asking anyone in the neighborhood who has property damage to contact them so they can document it in their report.

Winder police are also asking anyone who may have information on the incident that could help lead to an arrest to call them at 770-867-2156 or the GBI Athens Office at 706-542-7901.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

Texas clinics on Saturday canceled appointments they had booked during a 48-hour reprieve from the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which was back in effect as weary providers again turn their sights to the Supreme Court. The Biden administration, which sued Texas over the law known as Senate...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winder, GA
Government
Winder, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Winder, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
Reuters

U.S. Navy engineer, wife charged with selling submarine secrets

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have been charged with selling secret information about nuclear submarines to an undercover FBI agent who posed as an operative for a foreign country, the Justice Department said on Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russian plane carrying parachutists crashes, 16 killed

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed after takeoff in the Russian region of Tatarstan early on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six, the Emergencies Ministry said. At a height of 70 metres, the pilots reported that their left engine had failed...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Iraqi vote spurred by mass protests marred by boycott

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis voted Sunday in parliamentary elections held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the voting was marked by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Police#Explosive Device#Terrace#Channel 2 Action News#Cox Media Group
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Facebook whistleblower hearing

"Saturday Night Live" highlighted a hearing featuring the Facebook whistleblower in its cold open, with multiple interruptions by senators asking for social media pointers. The sketch opened with a parody of C-Span coverage and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, played by Heidi Gartner, saying that "it's nice to be in an office with no skateboards."
INTERNET
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
22K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy