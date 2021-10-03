CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Espanyol ends Madrid’s 25-game unbeaten streak in Spain

By TALES AZZONI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eaVXv_0cFv8tHD00
1 of 10

MADRID (AP) — After its third stumble in a week, there’s suddenly cause for concern at Real Madrid.

Madrid lost 2-1 at Espanyol on Sunday to see its 25-game unbeaten streak in the Spanish league come to an end. The defeat extended its winless run to three matches in all competitions after what had been a near-perfect start to the season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team was coming off a shock home loss to Moldovan club Sheriff in the Champions League and a scoreless home draw against Villarreal in the Spanish league.

“We played poorly,” Ancelotti said. “There’s not much else to say. It was our worst match. We have to take a step back during the international break and think about why the team has changed its attitude this week.”

Madrid had started the season with six victories in its first seven matches overall before being held by Villarreal and losing to Sheriff. It had thrived offensively, entering the weekend with the league’s best attack with 21 goals in seven matches.

“It was a bad week,” Madrid defender Nacho Fernández said. “We have to keep working and make some adjustments, especially on defense. We have a squad that can perform much better than it did in the last three matches.”

Madrid hadn’t lost a league match since a 2-1 home defeat against Levante last season. It was unbeaten in 18 straight away games in the competition, one short of its all-time record.

Ancelotti’s squad has been marred by injuries recently and on Sunday the coach couldn’t count on Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy.

Madrid still tops the league thanks to a better goal difference than defending champion Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad. Atlético beat Barcelona 2-0 at home on Saturday, while Sociedad was held 1-1 at last-placed Getafe on Sunday. The three top teams have 17 points from eight matches. Sevilla later Sunday missed a chance to join them after losing 1-0 at Granada.

It was the second consecutive win for promoted Espanyol, which is 13th in the standings. It had won only once in its return to the first division, and only once against Madrid in the last 14 years.

“It took a tremendous effort by our team,” said Espanyol forward Raúl De Tomás, a former Madrid player. “Real Madrid always makes you work hard until the last minute.”

De Tomás opened the scoring for the hosts from close range in the 17th minute and Aleix Vidal added to the lead in the 60th from inside the area after a nice run past the Madrid defense.

Karim Benzema had a goal disallowed in the 67th for offside but found the net again in a breakaway in the 71st after clearing two defenders and sending a low shot into the corner for his league-leading ninth goal.

Eden Hazard had an 84th-minute goal disallowed because Benzema was offside.

SOCIEDAD HELD

Real Sociedad missed its chance to take sole possession of the lead with a draw at struggling Getafe, which secured its first point this season.

Sandro Ramírez put the hosts ahead in the first half and Mikel Oyarzabal equalized for Sociedad in the 68th.

It was the first time in the Spanish league that two women officials were in the refereeing crew for a match.

SEVILLA LOSES

Rubén Rochina scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the first half as Granada beat Sevilla for its first victory of the season.

The team coached by former Spain coach Robert Moreno had lost two in a row.

It was Sevilla’s first league defeat of the season.

LEVANTE FIRES COACH

Levante fired coach Paco López on Sunday. He had been at the helm since 2018.

Levante has yet to win a league game this season.

It lost 1-0 at Mallorca on Saturday.

OTHER RESULTS

Darío Benedetto scored early in the second half as Elche beat Celta Vigo 1-0 to end a three-match winless streak.

Celta, which had won two in a row, had an 89th-minute goal by Iago Aspas disallowed because of a handball.

Arnaut Danjuma scored a goal in each half as Villarreal defeated Real Betis 2-0 at home to remain the only unbeaten team.

Sunday’s results dropped struggling Barcelona to ninth place in the 20-team standings.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 keys to victory against Espanyol on LaLiga’s Matchday 8

After three back-to-back home games that included a lethargic 0-0 draw against Villarreal and an embarrassing 1-2 loss to FC Sheriff, Real Madrid will finally be in action on the road against Espanyol. The Catalan side hosts Los Blancos for the eighth Matchday of the League in a game where Real Madrid will be expected to put the last month’s woes behind and start off with a good victory.
SOCCER
ESPN

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos gets 4/10 as first start of season ends in shock loss at Espanyol

Real Madrid lost 2-1 at Espanyol in LaLiga on Sunday to make it three games without a win for Carlo Ancelotti's team in just over a week. Karim Benzema had a shot saved and Thibaut Courtois pushed an effort from Adrian Embarba around the post before Raul de Tomas put Espanyol ahead on 17 minutes. The former Madrid youth product's near-post run was spotted by Embarba, and he fired the cross past Courtois.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ferland Mendy
Person
Iago Aspas
Person
Darío Benedetto
Person
Sandro Ramírez
Person
Paco López
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
thehighlandsun.com

Spain ends Italy’s world record unbeaten run

Spain has ended Italy’s record unbeaten run of 37 matches, beating the European Champions 2-1 in the Nations League semi final in Milan. Ferran Torres scored two goals in the first half for Spain, the second coming after Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for a second yellow card three minutes before the break.
UEFA
The Independent

Belgium vs France LIVE: Nations League semi-final result, final score and reaction tonight

World champions France recovered from two goals down to beat Belgium 3-2 in a thrilling Nations League semi-final on Thursday with a last minute strike from Theo Hernandez securing a place in Sunday’s showpiece match against Spain.In a crazy end to the game Belgium thought they had won it minutes earlier but Romelu Lukaku’s late effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.Yannick Carrasco fired Belgium ahead in the 37th minute and three minutes later Lukaku doubled the lead with a superbly taken goal.Karim Benzema got France back into the game in the 62nd minute before Kylian Mbappe equalised with...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Espanyol#Real Madrid#Ap#Spanish#Moldovan Club Sheriff#The Champions League
The Independent

Luis Suarez reveals details of infamous phone call with Ronald Koeman

Luis Suarez has slammed Ronald Koeman for “lacking the personality” to deal with his exit from Barcelona in the proper manner. The Atletico Madrid striker was told he was no longer wanted at the club by Koeman in a 40-second phone call last summer, shortly after the former Netherlands manager had taken charge at the Nou Camp. Suarez, who scored 198 goals in six seasons for Barcelona and is third on their all-time scorers list, joined Atletico shortly after and went on to win the title with Diego Simeone’s side that campaign. The 34-year-old scored the opening goal in Atletico’s...
SOCCER
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Italy’s unbeaten run comes to end against Spain

But the highlight is likely to be “Steelheads Alley,” named for the 1946 Seattle Negro League team, and Metier Brewing, the state’s first black-owned brewery. It will be located between the year-round restaurant and event space. Seattle Mariners plan to expand game-day experience at the old Pyramid Brewing site | king5.com.
MLS
The Independent

Is Czech Republic vs Wales on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Wales face a tricky trip to Czech Republic tonight in a crucial encounter which could go some way to deciding who takes second place in Group E of Uefa’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup.Wales are currently third in the group, level on seven points with the second-place Czechs but behind on goal difference. Runaway leaders Belgium have virtually sewn up the sole automatic qualification spot, but the one place through to the play-offs is up for grabs.The Welsh endured a frustrating goalless draw with Estonia last time out and now know that avoiding defeat here will be essential. That...
UEFA
The Independent

Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Madrid, Spain
AFP

Germany, Netherlands edge closer to World Cup finals

Germany needed a late winner from Thomas Mueller to beat Romania 2-1 while the Netherlands eked out a 1-0 win in Latvia to stay on course for the World Cup finals on Friday. Four-time world champions Germany now have a six-point lead in Group J after their win in Hamburg. However, it was another rollercoaster evening for the European giants. Romania took a shock ninth minute lead when Rangers winger Ianis Hagi ghosted through the defence and fired past Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, a late replacement for injured Manuel Neuer.
SOCCER
AFP

McTominay gives Scotland dramatic win, England thrash Andorra

Scott McTominay scored an injury-time winner as Scotland came from behind to claim a crucial 3-2 victory over Israel in World Cup qualifying on Saturday, while England thrashed Andorra 5-0 to stay on track to reach next year's global showpiece. The win takes Scotland four points clear of Israel in second place in Group F with three matches remaining as they bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998. Group winners qualify automatically for next year's finals in Qatar, with the runners-up heading into the playoffs. Scotland trailed twice in the first half at Hampden Park to goals from PSV Eindhoven forward Eran Zahavi and Mu'nas Dabbur.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

605K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy