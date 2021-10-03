Week 4 WR Rankings: Can you trust Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith?

Fantasy football: Best and worst matchups at each position for NFL Week 4 - ESPN+. Favorable matchup: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (versus Kansas City Chiefs). He’ll probably be characterized a disappointment thus far, checking in as WR55 with his 28.50 PPR fantasy points and having been quiet in what should’ve been a big Week 3 considering game flow, but Smith’s usage offers much room for optimism. Through three games, he’s the Eagles’ leader among flex-eligible players, with 96 routes run, a 22.6% target share and 89.1% of the team’s snaps played on offense. Hot-starting sophomore Trevon Diggs is a large reason why Smith was held quiet last week — Diggs had an interception and two passes defensed on six coverage snaps when aligned with Smith — but the Chiefs, with slow-starting cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Daniel Sorensen covering the perimeter, present Smith with a far cozier matchup in Week 4.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO