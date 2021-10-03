Saturday girls soccer: Bryan, Wauseon among winners
A trio of Northwest Ohio Athletic League squads earned non-conference victories on Saturday in girls soccer action with Bryan, Wauseon and Delta earning wins. Bryan edged Bowling Green 2-1 with a pair of goals after the Bobcats staked a 1-0 first-half lead as Delilah Taylor and Ella Miller each found the net. Wauseon also picked up a narrow victory as Kadence Carroll found Abby Smith for the game-winner in the Indians' 1-0 victory over Maumee.www.crescent-news.com
