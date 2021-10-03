Welcome back to the Top 10, BYU: Cougars up 3 spots after chaotic week in AP Top 25
PROVO —The only ranked team located west of the Rocky Mountains to win in Week 5 surged into the Associated Press top 10 when voters released their ballots Sunday afternoon. BYU rejoined some of the top teams in the country Sunday, surging to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 two days after improving to 5-0 with a 34-20 win over in-state rival Utah State in Logan. The Cougars also came in at No. 10 in the USA Today coaches' poll, rising five spots in a tumultuous week where 12 teams moved at least as many positions.www.ksl.com
