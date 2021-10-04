CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Pandora Papers' expose leaders' offshore millions

By VALENTYN OGIRENKO, Vladimir SMIRNOV, Gordwin ODHIAMBO, STEPHANIE KEITH, TOM PENNINGTON, ATTILA KISBENEDEK, Jim Watson, Thomas URBAIN
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Otnnh_0cFv0Qaa00
Leaders implicated in the 'Pandora Papers' expose on offshore havens, clockwise from top left: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Jordanian King Abdullah II and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta /POOL/AFP/File

More than a dozen heads of state and government, from Jordan to Azerbaijan, Kenya and the Czech Republic, have used offshore tax havens to hide assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a far-reaching new investigation by the ICIJ media consortium.

The so-called "Pandora Papers" investigation -- involving some 600 journalists from media including The Washington Post, the BBC and The Guardian -- is based on the leak of some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world.

Some 35 current and former leaders are featured in the latest vast trove of documents analyzed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) -- facing allegations ranging from corruption to money laundering and global tax avoidance.

In most countries, the ICIJ stresses, it is not illegal to have assets offshore or to use shell companies to do business across national borders.

But such revelations are no less of an embarrassment for leaders who may have campaigned publicly against tax avoidance and corruption, or advocated austerity measures at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIJ4M_0cFv0Qaa00
Czech Prime minister Andrej Babis -- who faces an election later this week -- failed to declare an offshore investment company used to purchase a chateau worth $22 million in the south of France, according to the 'Pandora Papers' /AFP/File

The documents notably expose how Jordan's King Abdullah II created a network of offshore companies and tax havens to amass a $100 million property empire from Malibu, California to Washington and London.

The Jordanian embassy in Washington declined to comment, but the BBC cited lawyers for the king saying all the properties were bought with personal wealth, and that it was common practice for high profile individuals to purchase properties via offshore companies for privacy and security reasons.

Family and associates of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev -- long accused of corruption in the central Asian nation -- are alleged to have been secretly involved in property deals in Britain worth hundreds of millions.

And the documents also show how Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis -- who faces an election later this week -- failed to declare an offshore investment company used to purchase a chateau worth $22 million in the south of France.

"I have never done anything illegal or wrong," Babis hit back in a tweet, calling the revelations a smear attempt aimed at influencing the election.

- Tony Blair and Shakira -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEYkP_0cFv0Qaa00
Some 35 current and former leaders are featured in leaked financial documents analyzed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) /AFP/File

In total, the ICIJ found links between almost 1,000 companies in offshore havens and 336 high-level politicians and public officials, including more than a dozen serving heads of state and government, country leaders, cabinet ministers, ambassadors and others.

More than two-thirds of the companies were set up in the British Virgin Islands.

Nearly two million of the 11.9 million leaked documents came from prestigious Panamanian law firm Aleman, Cordero, Galindo & Lee (Alcogal), which the ICJ said had become "a magnet for the rich and powerful from Latin America and beyond seeking to hide wealth offshore."

Alcogal, whose clients allegedly included the Jordanian monarch and Czech prime minister, rejected accusations of shady dealings, saying it was considering legal action to defend its reputation.

"I guess it mostly demonstrates that the people that could end the secrecy of offshore, could end what's going on, are themselves benefiting from it," the ICIJ's director Gerard Ryle said in a video accompanying the investigation.

"We're looking at trillions of dollars."

For Maira Martini, a policy expert with Transparency International, the latest investigation once more offers "clear evidence of how the offshore industry promotes corruption and financial crime, while obstructing justice."

"This business model cannot go on," she said.

Among the other revelations from the ICIJ investigation:

-- Former British prime minister Tony Blair, who has been critical of tax loopholes, is shown to have legally avoided paying stamp duty on a multi-million-pound property in London when he and his wife Cherie bought the offshore company that owned it.

-- Members of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's inner circle, including cabinet ministers and their families, are said to secretly own companies and trusts holding millions of dollars. In a series of tweets, Khan vowed to "take appropriate action" if any wrongdoing by Pakistani citizens is established.

-- Vladimir Putin is not directly named in the files, but he is linked via associates to secret assets in Monaco, notably a waterfront home acquired by a Russian woman believed to have had a child with the Russian leader, The Washington Post reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ACg_0cFv0Qaa00
The public figures exposed by the 'Pandora Papers' included the Colombian singer Shakira-- whose lawyers said her offshore assets were legitimate /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

-- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta -- who has campaigned against corruption and for financial transparency -- is alleged along with several family members of secretly owning a network of offshore companies.

-- As well as politicians, the public figures exposed included the Colombian singer Shakira, the German supermodel Claudia Schiffer and the Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Representatives for all three told the ICIJ the investments were legitimate and denied tax avoidance.

The "Pandora Papers" are the latest in a series of mass ICIJ leaks of financial documents, from LuxLeaks in 2014, to the 2016 Panama Papers -- which triggered the resignation of the prime minister of Iceland and paved the way for the leader of Pakistan to be ousted.

They were followed by the Paradise Papers in 2017 and FinCen files in 2020.

Related
The Week

'Pandora Papers' reveal 14 world leaders, other elites hiding wealth in tax havens, including South Dakota

Five years ago, a massive leak of documents from a Panama law firm shed light on the widespread, often shady use of tax shelters by wealthy and powerful people around the world. After the "Panama Papers" were released, clients of another politically connected Panama law firm asked that security be strengthened so they weren't similarly exposed. That firm, Alemán, Cordero, Galindo & Lee — or Alcogal — represents one of the largest trove of leaked documents in what the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) is calling the "Pandora Papers," a bigger, more comprehensive tax haven accounting released Sunday.
POLITICS
AFP

Sri Lanka probes president's niece over Pandora claims

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered a probe Wednesday into his niece's overseas wealth after she and her husband were alleged in the Pandora Papers to have millions of dollars stashed abroad. The government last month passed legislation granting an amnesty to tax dodgers hoping that the move will bring back wealth stashed abroad at a time when the island is facing a serious shortage of foreign exchange.
WORLD
KTLA

Pandora Papers: Here are some of the world leaders named in investigation

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
WORLD
Newsweek

Shakira, Claudia Schiffer Among Celebrities Named in Pandora Papers Leak

Singer Shakira and supermodel Claudia Schiffer are among the host of high profile figures whose financial dealings have been probed in the Pandora Papers leak. The papers, which were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), are a collection of 12 million documents from 14 financial services companies that detail how several individuals have used offshore accounts to accrue wealth and make transactions.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

The Queen's estate has been dragged into the Pandora Papers - it appears to have bought a $91 million property from Azerbaijan's ruling family, who have been repeatedly accused of corruption

News outlets reported Sunday that The Crown Estate, which owns and manages property and land on behalf of the Queen, appears to have bought a £66.5 million ($91 million) property from the family of Azerbaijan's president in 2018. The BBC reported that Ilham Aliyev's family appeared to have made a...
WORLD
The Independent

Why are there no big American names in Pandora Papers?

The latest release of the Pandora Papers has provided a window into the strategies used by the ultra-wealthy and powerful to hide their assets from tax authorities.The investigation, undertaken by several major news organisations and spearheaded by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, revealed a system of tax evasion that includes states in the US but did not implicate any major US businesses or political figures.While prominent Americans largely escaped the investigation’s gaze, the United States itself did not, as researchers found that the US now serves as an overseas tax haven for many.Experts told NPR that the US’...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin’s Alleged Mistress Bought a $4 Million Pad in Monaco, Pandora Papers Reveal

Financial records and tax documents reviewed by the Washington Post and other media outlets reveal that a former cleaner who is alleged to be the onetime mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin—and the mother of his supposed 18-year-old daughter—bought a lavish $4 million apartment in Monaco through an offshore shell company in the British Virgin Islands, created just weeks after she gave birth to the girl.
POLITICS
Asbarez News

Aliyev’s Secret Wealth Exposed in Pandora Papers

The secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians and billionaires has been exposed in one of the biggest leaks of financial documents that feature some 35 current and former leaders and more than 300 public officials in what is being dubbed the Pandora Papers. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan...
WORLD
investing.com

Here Are the Biggest Revelations From the Pandora Papers Leak

(Bloomberg) -- An unprecedented leak of financial records known as the Pandora (OTC: PANDY ) Papers has revealed the offshore financial assets of dozens of current and former world leaders and hundreds of politicians from Asia and the Middle East to Latin America. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists obtained...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billions hidden beyond reach

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. From top, Sebastián Piñera, Uhuru Kenyatta, King Abdullah II and Andrej Babis. (Washington Post illustration; with photographs by, from top, Sebastián Vivallo Oñate/Agencia Makro/Getty Imagess, Tolga Akmen/WPA Pool via Getty Images, Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post, Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images)
DUBAI
Public Radio International PRI

‘Pandora Papers’ expose hidden wealth of global elite

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. A trove of leaked documents, referred to as the Pandora Papers, has revealed the secret assets of hundreds of world leaders, including Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and associates of both Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The documents, reported on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists involving 150 media outlets, shed light on the previously hidden dealings of the elite, who used offshore accounts to keep assets collectively worth trillions of dollars, secret from public view. Of the leaders exposed in the papers, King Abdullah was part of a major investigation and was shown to have had $100 million in hidden properties in southeast England, Washington and cliff-top mansions in Malibu, Calif.
CHINA
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
POLITICS
AFP

OECD hails 'major victory' as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Friday as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. "This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism." Hungary's announcement came a day after another key opponent, Ireland -- whose low tax rate has attracted the likes of Apple and Google -- relented and agreed to join the global effort.
WORLD
AFP

India matching Chinese troop build-up on disputed border: army chief

India's army chief has said China is sending troops to their disputed border in "considerable numbers", prompting a matching deployment by New Delhi in a development he called a "concern". General Manoj Mukund Naravane told reporters in Ladakh on Saturday that the Chinese troop presence along the 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) border had increased in "considerable numbers" and it was a "matter of concern".
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

