Victoria Fraser: “YOU CAN DO ANYTHING”

Though I am amazed and grateful to be a beautiful black woman today, I can’t help but think back and remember a time when I wasn’t so grateful. I remember the times that I faced ridicule for having dark skin, I remember the lack of black faces on my TV screens, and I remember receiving advice to wear sunscreen and hold an umbrella, not to protect against sun rays, but to prevent my skin from getting any darker. Living with these self-conscience and biased notions becomes even harder as we grow into adulthood only to learn that there are few who look like us in the professional world. Being one of the very few Black women in any professional work environment can be an extremely daunting experience. Whether it’s dealing with microaggressions or blatantly obvious discrimination, working in a space where someone like you has never been before, or worse, being on the outside while hoping to find a way in, can make this road to success for Black women a very difficult one.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO