Sarah Sekula: “Develop as many skills as possible”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelop as many skills as possible. Newsrooms want you to be a one-man band these days handling everything from shooting to editing to writing. I do all these things now, but I learned along the way. I did not have that skillset from the get-go. As a part of our...

Thrive Global

Yana Dashevsky: “Believe in Life”

Believe in Life. By life, I mean everything you can’t control. Other people, governments, the stock market, sports teams, societal structures, your parents (or lack thereof). Allow life to be life. One of the greatest things that holds people back from experiencing true joy in every moment is the need for control. These thoughts can show up like, “I can’t believe he/she did that to me.” “They should act this way.” “The system is working against me.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

Sandy Grigsby of Briofive: “Self-educate rather than entertain”

The last thing to really thrive and succeed as a woman founder would be to feed your mind with the knowledge that will help you grow, rather than just to entertain. As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sandy Grigsby.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

She's a Soldier and a Founder on a Singular Mission: Open as Many Doors as Possible for Women

PHYLLIS NEWHOUSE HAS THE news on four TV monitors before her desk in a glass office tower. Through the window behind her, beyond the manicured gardens of a mansion once owned by Tyler Perry, a haze hangs over downtown Atlanta. She's facing the monitors rather than the skyline: Kabul has just fallen to the Taliban, which is of interest to Newhouse not just because she served for 22 years in the U.S. Army. She also runs a 6,500-person cybersecurity firm, whose clients include the departments of Defense and State. "There's a lot more cyber fallout than you'd expect," she says gnomically.
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

Andrea Wenburg Of ‘Voice Of Influence’: “Hiring for Skills and Character”

Hiring for Skills and Character. For years Apple, Google, Netflix, and Tesla have prioritized skills over degrees, and now we’re seeing other software and tech companies follow suit. Nearly every executive I talk to wants to hire people who are team players with good character, matching the values of the company. With attrition high and companies desperate to hire, upper-level leadership teams are increasingly open to changing their hiring practices and requirements. To be considered top talent as companies hire for skills and character, focus on developing specific industry skills, growth mindset, strategic thinking, initiative-taking, integrity, and teamwork.
JOBS
Thrive Global

Brooke Siem: “Neuter your social media”

Neuter your social media. Social media is intrusive, which is why it can be so destructive. It’s like 200 people showed up to your house for dinner, uninvited, and you have no power over how they behave in your house. To control what you see and hear, you have to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
realtynewsreport.com

Hearst Mansion Sold at Auction – Once Seen in Godfather Movie

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – The Hearst Estate, featured in “The Godfather” movie, has been sold at an auction for $63.1 million. With competitive bidding starting at $48 million and proceeding at $100,000 increments, the courtroom auction ended with a billionaire named Nicolas Berggruen taking the keys to the mansion.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
dailynewsen.com

Coronavirus, last minute | The Government announces that it will soon eliminate restrictions to access the terminals of Aena airports

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has announced this Saturday that the Council of Ministers will approve in the coming days that "restrictions on access to terminals" are eliminated at Aena airports, thanks to the progressive output of the pandemic. "We are going to bring these farewells or reception, facilitating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ash Jurberg

The 2 billionaires who live in Portland, OR

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH

