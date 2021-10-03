Sarah Sekula: “Develop as many skills as possible”

Hiring for Skills and Character. For years Apple, Google, Netflix, and Tesla have prioritized skills over degrees, and now we’re seeing other software and tech companies follow suit. Nearly every executive I talk to wants to hire people who are team players with good character, matching the values of the company. With attrition high and companies desperate to hire, upper-level leadership teams are increasingly open to changing their hiring practices and requirements. To be considered top talent as companies hire for skills and character, focus on developing specific industry skills, growth mindset, strategic thinking, initiative-taking, integrity, and teamwork.
