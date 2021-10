After almost three decades of fighting a never-ending battle with my brain, I found out that I was autistic earlier this year. All it took was a global pandemic and moving to a city where I knew no one in a national lockdown for me to notice that the cycles of anxiety, followed by depression, that I have experienced my whole life somehow do not exist when I am fully in control of my environment; when I’m not putting most of my energy into trying to perform “social convention” or compensate for my sensory sensitivities, there are apparently no bounds to how bold, fulfilled, and consistent I can be in my life and work. It has been a complicated journey of freedom, grief, and unlearning the ableist notions I held about autism, and disability in general, but it has given me a level of control over my own life that I could not have previously dreamt of.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO