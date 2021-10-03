UN: Over 550 Europe-bound migrants intercepted off Libya

The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday.The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops at the end of August.There was no immediate comment from the U.S. on the weekend meeting.The Taliban said the talks held in Doha Qatar, “went well,” with Washington freeing up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to link such assistance...

POLITICS ・ 50 MINUTES AGO