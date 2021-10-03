UN: Over 550 Europe-bound migrants intercepted off Libya
ABOARD GEO BARENTS — Libya's coast guard Sunday intercepted two boats carrying more than 550 Europe-bound migrants off the country's shore, the U.N. refugee agency said. It marked the latest sea interceptions amid a surge of crossings and attempted crossings from the North African nation to European shores in recent months. It took place two days after a massive crackdown on migrants in a western Libyan town that resulted in the roundup of at least 4,000 migrants.www.startribune.com
