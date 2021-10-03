CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

UN: Over 550 Europe-bound migrants intercepted off Libya

By SAMY MAGDY Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

ABOARD GEO BARENTS — Libya's coast guard Sunday intercepted two boats carrying more than 550 Europe-bound migrants off the country's shore, the U.N. refugee agency said. It marked the latest sea interceptions amid a surge of crossings and attempted crossings from the North African nation to European shores in recent months. It took place two days after a massive crackdown on migrants in a western Libyan town that resulted in the roundup of at least 4,000 migrants.

www.startribune.com

Related
Pantagraph

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot and killed at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday as they again condemned widespread abuses against migrants in the North African country. The development comes a week after authorities...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

After deadly shooting, migrants in Libya just want to leave

After escaping, with hundreds of others, from an overcrowded Libyan detention centre where guards shot dead six migrants, Sudanese refugee Halima Mokhtar Bshara says she just wants to leave the country. "They attacked us, humiliated us, many of us were wounded," said the 27-year-old from Sudan's war-torn Darfur region. "We're at the end of our tether." The Al-Mabani facility in the capital Tripoli was at triple its capacity following police raids against migrants last week, when guards shot six people dead on Friday.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Libyan rivals ink initial deal on pullout of mercenaries

Libya’s rival sides reached an initial agreement Friday on the withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries from the North African nation, the United Nations said, a key step toward unifying the warring sides in violence-wracked country. The issue of the mercenaries and foreign fighters has long been an obstacle ahead of Libya's landmark general elections due in December. Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The oil-rich country was later for years split between rival governments in the capital, Tripoli and the eastern part of the country. Each...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#European Union#Mediterranean Sea#U N#North African#Libyan#Nato#Unhcr#Sudanese#Somalis#Bengalis#Syrians#The Coast Guard
IBTimes

17 Migrants Found Dead On Libya Beach: Coast Guard

The bodies of 17 migrants have been found washed up on a Libyan beach after their boat capsized during a bid to reach Europe by sea, the coast guard said on Wednesday. Libya is a major departure point for desperate migrants, tens of thousands of whom board unseaworthy boats every year in attempts to reach Italian shores 300 kilometres (190 miles) away.
IMMIGRATION
Boston Globe

UN decries possible crimes against humanity in Libya

GENEVA — Investigators commissioned by the United Nations’ top human rights body said Monday they had evidence of possible crimes against humanity and war crimes in Libya. Many of the alleged crimes, they say, were committed against civilians and migrants detained in the country while trying to get to Europe.
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

Divided UN extends its mission in Libya till after elections

The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously on Thursday to extend the U.N. political mission in Libya until after the country's critical presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for late December.However, the world body remained divided over the withdrawal of all mercenaries and foreign forces from the oil-rich North African nation and the mission’s leadership.The vote extended the current mission until Jan. 31 to ensure the United Nations can continue supporting Libya’s transitional government. The Dec. 24 elections aim to reunite the country after a decade of turmoil. The end-of January date also coincides with the end of U.N. special envoy...
WORLD
