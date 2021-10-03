Henry Golding Talks ‘Star Wars Visions’ and ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

The Star Wars franchise was met with surprising news earlier this year, when it was confirmed that Cara Dune actress Gina Carano had been fired from The Mandalorian and future Star Wars projects. The decision occurred after Carano shared several controversial and anti-Semitic posts on social media, sparking a fan movement calling for the actress to be removed. Shortly after, speculation began about whether or not the role of Cara Dune would be recast, or Lucasfilm would shelve the character entirely. If the company went with the former option, fans had voiced a desire to see Lucy Lawless take over the role — and apparently, that had an unintentional effect. In a recent interview with Metro, Lawless revealed that she had been in talks with Lucasfilm for a different role in the Star Wars galaxy, but that the offer might have fallen through due to the fan campaign.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO