Bocce Tourney Rages in Ridgefield, Boys & Girls Club Breaks Ridgefield Library Winning Streak, RVNAhealth Brings Spirit and Mascot Dog
The battle for the esteemed title of Branchville Champion Bocce Team raged yesterday, Saturday, October 2 on the site of the Branchville bocce courts located at 59 Willridge Road in Ridgefield. At the helm of the Seventh Annual Branchville Charity Lawn Bocce Tournament was Mitch Ancona, owner of Ancona's Wines and Liquors. "We’re here to have fun, and to support the organizations that we love,” said Ancona.news.hamlethub.com
