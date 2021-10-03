SMART tire company startup reinvents the wheel using space-age NASA technology

The 3D-printed house makes the most of the natural resources and climate conditions of the UK. seen as a vision for a detached house and built out of a 3D-printed shell, the rain catcher by tactus design workshop in the UK, takes into account how the size and configuration of homes needs to respond to different uses and requirements. constructed out of raw earth and mixed compounds, the design’s purpose is threefold. by using the combination of site-sourced materials and off-site pre-formed components, the carbon footprint is certainly reduced; secondly, through avoiding wastage for refurbishment, flexible and easy internal alteration of the layout is guaranteed; finally, by making the mosts of the natural resources and climate conditions, self-sufficiency is achieved.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO