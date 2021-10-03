SMART tire company startup reinvents the wheel using space-age NASA technology
The SMART tire company announces plans to bring NASA technology back down to earth. the team introduces its revolutionary ‘shape memory alloy radial technology’ (SMART) to create a space-age tire which aims to transform the performance of vehicles on and off road, widening the scope of mobility going forward. the super-elastic tires were originally developed by NASA and have now been commercialized for use on earth by the startup.www.designboom.com
