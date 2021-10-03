CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SMART tire company startup reinvents the wheel using space-age NASA technology

designboom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SMART tire company announces plans to bring NASA technology back down to earth. the team introduces its revolutionary ‘shape memory alloy radial technology’ (SMART) to create a space-age tire which aims to transform the performance of vehicles on and off road, widening the scope of mobility going forward. the super-elastic tires were originally developed by NASA and have now been commercialized for use on earth by the startup.

www.designboom.com

Comments / 9

Related
Robb Report

Watch: Tetra’s New Build-It-Yourself eVTOL Takes Its First Flight

A Japanese startup’s DIY eVTOL is ready to take flight. Tetra Aviation, a startup founded in Japan in 2018, has just begun flight tests for its Mk-5 eVTOL in northern California. That’s a huge step for any eVTOL, but especially for one that you’ll eventually be able to build yourself. The Mk-5, which made its debut at this year’s EAA AirVenture show in Wisconsin, is a personal eVTOL with a 32-rotor propulsion system powered by a 13.5 kWh battery pack. The rotors are evenly spread across two fixed wings, the first positioned in front of the single-person cockpit (which has a 250-pound...
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A New Kind of Inflatable Pod Could House Future Astronauts on Mars

As we look forward to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Artemis Program to send humans back to the Moon, there is already a bigger target in sight: Mars. For years, humanity has dreamt of what the Red Planet might offer and hopefully, we will see humans land there within our lifetimes. Unlike other space missions though, these humans might not come back to Earth for years and NASA has already made its decision of where they will stay during this time.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Tires#Tire Tread#Fuel Efficiency#Akron Beacon Journal#Metl
Norwalk Hour

This startup wants to improve communication in Mexican companies

Poor communication management between bosses and collaborators, for example, can cause losses in organizations that exceed 62 million dollars a year for large corporations, and 420,000 dollars in the case of small and medium-sized companies , according to estimates from the Gallup consulting firm in the 2020 High-Development Culture Through Your Employee Engagement Strategy report.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

TC Sessions: Space 2021 offers unmatched visibility for space startups

You won’t find a better or more targeted platform to showcase your space technology. Global in its reach, TC Sessions: Space 2021 is expected to increase attendance by 30% over last year’s inaugural event. We’re talking the top CEOs, founders, scientists, engineers and investors determined to expand humanity’s reach into and far beyond our orbit.
INDUSTRY
designboom.com

LEONARDO is a fusion of bipedal walking robot with flying drone that masters a slackline

Researchers at caltech have built one of the most nimble humanoids, dubbed LEONARDO — an acronym for ‘legs onboard drone’ — that can switch between walking and flying. using leg joints and propeller-based thrusters, LEO is a fusion of a bipedal walking robot with a flying drone that can achieve unusual locomotion maneuvers that even in humans demand a capacity of balance; like walking on a slackline, skateboarding or even fly the stairs instead of walking them.
TECHNOLOGY
designboom.com

3D-printed house 'rain catcher' drizzles with sustainable self-sufficient design

The 3D-printed house makes the most of the natural resources and climate conditions of the UK. seen as a vision for a detached house and built out of a 3D-printed shell, the rain catcher by tactus design workshop in the UK, takes into account how the size and configuration of homes needs to respond to different uses and requirements. constructed out of raw earth and mixed compounds, the design’s purpose is threefold. by using the combination of site-sourced materials and off-site pre-formed components, the carbon footprint is certainly reduced; secondly, through avoiding wastage for refurbishment, flexible and easy internal alteration of the layout is guaranteed; finally, by making the mosts of the natural resources and climate conditions, self-sufficiency is achieved.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
US News and World Report

BMW Invests in Lithium Technology Startup Lilac Solutions

(Reuters) - BMW said on Wednesday it will invest in lithium technology startup Lilac Solutions Inc to support more-efficient ways to produce the electric vehicle battery metal. Privately-held Lilac is part of a growing number of technology developers seeking to extract lithium from saltwater brines faster, cheaper and with less...
BUSINESS
kfrxfm.com

They Literally Reinvented The Wheel.

The future is now…you’ve heard people say “don’t reinvent the wheel” but University Of Akron thought some innovation was in order. Behold the SMART tire, or the ‘Shape Memory Alloy Radial Technology’ tire. The SMART tire company has plans to bring this NASA technology back down to earth. the space-age...
CARS
Aviation Week

Startup Company Introduces Wheel Pants For Caravans

WICHITA —Former Wichita Textron Aviation employees have designed wheel coverings, commonly called wheel pants, for the Cessna Caravan 208 and 208B turboprops, a “simple solution” to improve efficiencies they say are long overdue. Development flight test is complete and full supplemental type certification approval is underway through the startup company...
WICHITA, KS
nextbigfuture.com

Chip Shortage Impact on Each Auto Makers

The Chip Shortage is cutting the total new cars made in 2021 by about 9%. It is reducing global car production from 88 million to 80 million cars in 2021. North America production is expected to be 15.5 million instead of 16.5 million. Here is a summary of production losses...
ECONOMY
WANE-TV

NASA telescope inspires Space Day at Science Central

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is celebrating the launch of a new NASA telescope with Space Day. Space Day is an official NASA event for the James Webb Space Telescope. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Science Central, visitors have an opportunity to learn about the telescope’s capabilities and how NASA plans to utilize it.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WKTV

Rome company lands maintenance contract with NASA

ROME, N.Y. – A small business in Rome owned by a service-disabled veteran has landed an aircraft maintenance contract with NASA and the Yulista Technical Service Company. The NASA C-130 arrived at the facility on Hangar Road Friday for condition-based maintenance and a full strip and paint. SGA has 45...
ROME, NY
crunchbase.com

Why Smart-City Tech Startups Are A Smart Investment

A DoorDash driver, an Amazon delivery van, and a commuter—stressed and running behind schedule—have all been circling the same block or double parked for 15 minutes when, finally, a parking spot opens up. The dangerous and unregulated parking jam that ensues belongs in “The Hunger Games,” not a modern American city.
TECHNOLOGY
vt.edu

Partnership brings EMBA ingenuity to NASA technology

Name an agency more innovative than NASA. In its pursuit of space exploration, NASA has made such inventions as water filters, scratch-resistant lenses, cochlear implants, and memory foam, to name a few. But these products don’t make it from the exosphere to the marketplace without some outside assistance. Born out...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Tire Business

Tire models adapt with technology, innovation

If you're going to compete, you have to move at the speed of innovation. For the tire industry, that means leaning into tools and technologies that push products to accomplish more. It means cutting costs, reducing time to market and finding innovative ways to meet new challenges. This is where...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy