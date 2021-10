The Eagles have officially dropped 3 straight games after their opening week rout of the Atlanta Falcons, the latest being yesterday’s shootout with the Kansas City Chiefs. It was an unsurprising result on the scoreboard, but there were a lot of interesting takeaways over the course of the game. 30 points from an Eagles offense that looked lost the past couple weeks is encouraging. Giving up 42 points, even though it was against Patrick Mahomes and company, is discouraging for a defensive unit that looked great in weeks 1 and 2. There were also some questionable play calls and of course some crippling penalties; it was an Eagles game of course. After having slept on it, here are the 5 biggest things to focus on from yesterday’s loss:

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO