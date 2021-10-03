Jake Mulraney: We do need to put our chances away

Atlanta United traveled to the city of tactical time-wasting city of brotherly love on Saturday and played a sloppy, lethargic match to a 1-0 loss. The energy was never there from the moment the whistle blew and Philadelphia was able to pounce on that stagnation and make the game theirs. Honestly, the only Atlanta player who truly looked ready to play a soccer match was Brad Guzan, who was clearly unhappy with the way the game played out. Just as he says below, it’s a frustrating feeling when the talent is clearly on the field, but the mindset felt like it got left behind in Atlanta. The good news is the team clearly received some kind of “we’re not gonna do that again” conversation in the locker room before the post-match interviews, and Brad Guzan alluded to that when he spoke.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO