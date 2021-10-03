CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Olivia Rodrigo’s First-Ever Full Concert Performance

By Chad Swiatecki
Austin Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Oct. 2, 2021 at ACL Live as a possibly all-time date for the “We Saw Them When” files, the occasion being what by most data appears to have been the first-ever full concert performance by burgeoning pop star Olivia Rodrigo. ”Burgeoning” may be an imperfect word to use for...

Texas Monthly

Olivia Rodrigo Proves She’s the Real Thing

Olivia Rodrigo became a superstar before she ever set foot on a stage. In January, the then seventeen-year-old Disney actress emerged as pop music’s queen of quarantine, skyrocketing to overnight international fame with her debut single “Drivers License,” which broke streaming records and became the background music for millions of TikToks from fans eager to share in the song’s themes of heartbreak. Rodrigo doubled down on her success by delivering the angsty and inescapable smash hits “Deja Vu,” and “Good 4 U.” By late May, her vulnerable, pop-punk–tinged debut album Sour crushed her previous Spotify records and helped her make history as the first artist to debut his or her first two singles in top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.
AUSTIN, TX
