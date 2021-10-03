Review: Olivia Rodrigo’s First-Ever Full Concert Performance

Olivia Rodrigo is telling her side of the story. The 18-year-old “Good 4 U” singer got candid in an interview with Teen Vogue. On the realities of growing up in the spotlight: “When you’re in the industry, you’re sort of treated like a child but expected to act like an adult. That’s a really terrifying thought, to think that I’m not allowed to make any mistakes, because I think that’s how you grow as a person. I’m no different from any other 18-year-old out there. I’m definitely going to make a lot of mistakes in my life and in my career probably too. That’s just life.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO