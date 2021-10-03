CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vatican hopes its pre-COP26 climate event will raise stakes in Glasgow

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Vatican hopes a meeting where world religious leaders will take a common stand on the environment can "raise ambitions" on what can be achieved at next month's U.N. Climate Change Conference, its foreign minister says. Monday's day-long event, organised by the Vatican, the...

Cleveland Jewish News

'There is a Jew hiding behind me – come and kill him'

When the former Trump administration announced that it was moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December 2017, the reaction in the Muslim world and among Muslim communities in the West was predictably furious. In the Friday sermons that followed that announcement, several imams around the world denounced Israel in uncomplicatedly antisemitic terms, many of them quoting the same hadith – a saying attributed to the prophet Muhammed – that speaks of a mass slaughter of Jews by the Muslim faithful.
U.S. POLITICS
trust.org

The polluting elite: Why the climate needs 'radical' lifestyle changes

You may not feel able to fight global warming on your own - but government policy nudges could help wealthy consumers shift to greener lifestyles, says a new report. Oct 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From banning private jets and yachts to cutting back on meat-eating, researchers on Tuesday urged the world's major economies to adopt "radical" policies to limit the impact of luxury lifestyles on global warming - even if they prove unpopular.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University’s academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
RELIGION
unfoundation.org

Next Stop Glasgow: What the UN General Assembly Means for COP26

The climate crisis topped the agenda at the 2021 UN General Assembly (UNGA), which brought together world leaders and global stakeholders just six weeks ahead of COP26. In the final sprint to Glasgow, UN Foundation Vice President for Climate and Environment Pete Ogden draws on the insights of the UN Foundation’s Climate and Environment team to unpack some of the most significant developments and why they matter heading into November.
ENVIRONMENT
Dalai Lama
Alok Sharma
Joe Biden
Pope Francis
Justin Welby
BBC

Climate change: Ministers meet in Milan for pre-COP26

With the jeers of Greta Thunberg ringing in their ears, climate ministers are holding final talks before a key UN conference in Glasgow. The Swedish activist criticised the efforts of politicians to tackle climate change as "30 years of blah, blah, blah". But despite the mockery, ministers say some progress...
ENVIRONMENT
talesbuzz.com

UN climate chief says COP26 will not be ‘easy’

Making COP26 a success “will certainly not be easy”, says Patricia Espinosa, the UN climate chief, but it is an “absolute necessity” to be able to emerge from this summit with a “message of hope” to present to the world hit by a series of climate disasters. As the world faces stronger and more frequent droughts, wildfires, flooding and storm surges made worse as the planet warms, the COP26 summit in Glasgow is being billed by organisers as a key milestone for keeping the Paris goals within reach.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Join The Independent’s free virtual event on the UN climate summit with Ed Miliband and Tom Steyer

It is just weeks until leaders from across the globe will gather in Glasgow for the major UN climate summit Cop26.The event is widely seen as the most important UN climate meeting since Paris in 2015, when countries agreed to the aspiration of keeping global temperatures at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.The latest analysis shows that countries are still far from meeting that goal. A recent UN review found that countries’ current climate commitments would see global greenhouse gas emissions increase by 16 per cent by 2030, when compared to 2010 levels.Scroll to the bottom...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Pope, Other Religious Leaders Issue Pre-COP26 Appeal on Climate Change

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis and other religious leaders made a joint appeal on Monday for next month's U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) to offer concrete solutions to save the planet from "an unprecedented ecological crisis". The "Faith and Science: Towards COP26" meeting brought together Christian leaders including Archbishop of...
RELIGION
The Independent

Children to plant 17,000 oak trees to create Glasgow woodland ahead of Cop26 climate summit

More than a thousand schoolchildren have been invited to create a woodland ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.The Glasgow Children’s Woodland project will see 17,000 oak trees planted by children from 151 schools on a 13-hectare site in the Scottish city to inspire world leaders to take action on the climate.Over 1,200 schoolchildren will participate in the project, which is the first woodland of its size to be planted in Glasgow in generations. It is expected that the project will sequester 6,000 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime.World leaders will gather in Glasgow for the summit at the...
ENVIRONMENT
trust.org

Can COP26 help poorer countries save the world?

COP26 will be critical in figuring out a just transition from coal to clean energy in developing countries, who are often least responsible for climate change but hit hardest by it. * Emerging economies big on emissions, short on investment. * Huge sums needed to help them leapfrog fossil-fuel power.
ENVIRONMENT
China
Religion
Scotland
Vatican City
trust.org

Russia considering more ambitious climate targets

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia is considering more ambitious climate targets that would significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 but fall short of carbon neutrality, a draft government document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday. One of the world's biggest producers of oil and gas, Russia is...
ENVIRONMENT
trust.org

Trio win physics Nobel for work deciphering chaotic climate

Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi won the prize for work that helps understand complex physical systems such as Earth's changing climate. * 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics goes to three scientists. * Their work improved understanding of changing climate. * World Meteorological Organization hails decision (Adds link to...
ASTRONOMY
NBC News

Ahead of COP26, Vatican calls for action on climate change

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican hopes a meeting where world religious leaders will take a common stand on the environment can "raise ambitions" on what can be achieved at next month's U.N. Climate Change Conference, its foreign minister says. Monday's day-long event, organized by the Vatican, the United Kingdom and...
ADVOCACY
trust.org

Poland seeks to bolster border with new tech amid migrant influx

WARSAW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Poland plans to strengthen its border with a system of motion sensors and cameras, modelling it on the Greek border with Turkey, its interior minister said in comments published on Monday, as it faces a large migrant influx from Belarus. In August, Poland began building...
TECHNOLOGY
trust.org

Turkish court acquits students for attending Pride march

ISTANBUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Friday acquitted all 19 defendants charged over their participation in an LGBT+ Pride march on a university campus, saying their actions did not constitute a crime. Most of the 18 students and a faculty member from the Middle East Technical University...
SOCIETY
trust.org

Finland joins Sweden and Denmark in limiting Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

HELSINKI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Finland on Thursday paused the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger males due to reports of a rare cardiovascular side effect, joining Sweden and Denmark in limiting its use. Mika Salminen, director of the Finnish health institute, said Finland would instead give Pfizer's vaccine...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Vatican: Pope Francis not going to UN climate summit

The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis does not plan to attend the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow Scotland Francis has made care for the environment a hallmark of his papacy, and he said in a recent interview that he intended to participate in the Oct. 12-Nov. 12 event and had a speech being drafted. Scotland's bishops also were preparing for a visit.But Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Vatican delegation would be led by the secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who acts as the prime minister of the Holy See.No explanation was given, but Francis,...
WORLD

