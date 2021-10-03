CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot: No winners for Saturday’s $635M drawing

By Denise Craig, The Associated Press
 6 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The estimated Powerball jackpot grew to $670 million Saturday night after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball. The next drawing is scheduled for Monday.

One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday’s grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $474.8 million before taxes.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

