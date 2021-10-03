CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There Are Reportedly Secret “Booze” Tunnels Under St. James’s Palace

By Marie Claire Editors
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know how in all those British spy movies there are secret tunnels and rooms that appear behind bookcases when you pull a hidden lever and whatnot? Well, according to Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, that’s an actual thing and the Queen has one under St. James’s Palace and it leads to a very expensive bar.

