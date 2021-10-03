CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC Meets on Output Increase as Oil Prices Rally

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies meet on Monday to debate how much oil to release into the red hot market, where supply disruptions and recovering demand from the coronavirus pandemic have pushed oil above $80 per barrel. The oil price rally to a three-year high is exacerbated by...

FOXBusiness

What's causing energy prices to spike?

Energy prices are spiking around the world, with the cost of oil, natural gas and coal climbing rapidly in recent months, roiling markets and raising concerns about the broader effect on the global recovery from the pandemic. Oil prices surged again this week, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures,...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Oil Price Rally to Persist amid Tepid Recovery in US Crude Output

The price of oil clears the $80 handle as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) remain reluctant to push production towards pre-pandemic levels, and current market may keep crude prices afloat amid the tepid recovery in US output. {{GUIDE|Oil|Download the DailyFX Forecast for Oil}}. Fundamental Forecast for Oil Price:...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up a 5th straight week

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by five to 433 this week. That followed increases in each of last four weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by five to stand at 533, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher, up $1.09, or 1.4%, at $79.39 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices headed for their highest finish since October 2014, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

India Says It Has Ample Coal Stocks for Power Sector

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has ample coal stocks to meet power sector demand, a coal ministry statement said on Sunday, a day after the Delhi Chief Minister said a shortage of the fuel meant the Indian capital could face a power crisis https://www.reuters.com/world/india/new-delhi-chief-minister-warns-power-crisis-coal-stocks-decline-2021-10-09. State-run Coal India Ltd is using its 40 million tonne stocks to replenish utilities, which together have 7.2 million tonnes of inventory, equivalent to four days' requirements, the ministry statement said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures tally a 7th straight week of gains; natural gas falls for the week

Oil futures finished higher on Friday, with U.S. prices up almost 5% for the week. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, ended Friday with a loss, pulling prices down for the week after settling Tuesday at their highest in almost 13 years. Tight supplies of both oil and natural gas at the start of the winter heating season had been providing support for both commodities, but news Wednesday that Russia would raise its natural-gas exports to Europe pressured prices for the heating fuel. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.05, or 1.3%, to settle at $79.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices up 4.6% from a week ago. November natural gas settled at $5.565 per million British thermal units, down 11 cents, or 2%, on Friday, losing 1% for the week.
TRAFFIC
fxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Plunge to Find Buyers

Natural gas markets have fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the $5.40 level, which is an area that has been supportive in the past and now that we have turned around the way we have, I suspect that it is only a matter of time before we go higher. After all, part of the pullback was due to Vladimir Putin suggesting that Russia was going to continue pumping natural gas at a high rate to the European Union. However, natural gas markets are extraordinarily localized, so this will have minimal to no effect on the United States.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Energy stocks enjoy broad rally as crude oil futures top $80 a barrel

Energy stocks enjoyed a broad rally Friday, as crude oil futures peeked above the $80-per-barrel level for the first time in seven years. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF climbed 2.8%, with all 21 of its equity components trading higher. Eight of the S&P 500's top gainers Friday are energy stocks. Among the best performers, shares of APA Corp. ran up 5.2%, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. advanced 4.5%, EOG Resources Inc. climbed 4.3%, Diamondback Energy Inc. rallied 4.2% and ConocoPhillips tacked on 4.0%. Meanwhile, continuous crude oil futures rose to an intraday high of $80.11 a barrel, the highest price seen since November 2014, before paring some gains to be up 1.8% at $79.70 a barrel in morning trading.
TRAFFIC

