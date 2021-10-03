CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Dude in Section K...,

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s my fault for being an optimistic, glass half full kinda guy but even someone like me can tolerate an occasional negative comment when things aren’t going our way. But Dude, after every, single play, I mean every one, the whole section K doesn’t need to hear your negative Nancy comments! I get it, we only got 4 yards on 1st down and we should’ve thrown a Hail Mary to Justin Ross. You are clearly Section K’s Coach in waiting and we are all hanging on your next color commentation. But some of us need a break. Maybe every other play, you could offer your expertise in a normal voice that only your neighbors can hear.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cool, dude

COEUR d’ALENE — When Woody McEvers arrived at the Coeur d’Alene skate park Wednesday afternoon, he thought it was to discuss an expansion plan with Parks Director Bill Greenwood. Then, he saw a handful of current and former city officials waiting for him. “What, are we voting on something?” the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
culturemap.com

The Dude Perfect 2021 Tour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and twins Coby and Cory Cotton will headline The Dude Perfect 2020 Tour. In their second live tour, the fans will experience the Dudes up close and personal when they bring the action right into the audience with crazy stunts, competitive battles, some of their most funny and embarrassing stories, outlandish stereotypes (maybe an appearance from the rage monster), and several of their most popular segments from their award-winning Overtime series like Cool not Cool and Wheel Unfortunate with Ned Forrester.
MUSIC
tigernet.com

Nebraska just crapped the bed

Those officials should have blown the QB run dead before Michigan stripped the ball. Forward momentum had been stopped and that QB was not busting through the mess of LBs and DLinemen. out on the fun part. The part I did see included a lot of poor officiating. It reminded...
NEBRASKA STATE
tigernet.com

anyone else not watch five mins of cfb today?

Watched it all day and saw 4 amazing games between Ole Miss, OU, Iowa and A&M. You’re missing out on enjoying the sport in general if you don’t enjoy that. Honestly, I didn't watch 15 seconds of sports of any kind today. Like I've said earlier this year, with all the BS that is making the greatest attempt at destroying college sports, the Portal, the NIL with paying college kids millions of dollars for the most well known players, and their friends that are helping to make their team mate rich, they will be left with chicken scratch, and even less.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Ross
okcfox.com

Dueling Dudes: drag racing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every week Malcolm and Adam go head to head in a battle of strength and wit on Good Day OK. This week, they hit the racetrack for some drag racing at Thunder Valley Raceway.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tigernet.com

What’s wrong with

Alabama? They should fire their OC. Saban should change all of his coaches and coaching philosophies. Saban is to stubborn. He’s done as a coach. They suck. No originality. Dynasty is over!. Orange Blooded [2963]. TigerPulse: 78%. Posts: 2609. Joined: 12/29/16. Re: What’s wrong with. [1]. Oct 9, 2021, 11:54...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Took OT for Wake to beat 'Cuse

Oh my. Is 'Cuse turning the corner with their transfer QB? Idk, but know we better score TDs on Friday night and if we don't early, due to slow decisions, then we better get a look to see if someone else can make good decisions more quickly and effectively. Taking a look does not cement things one way or another but it does show that there are options and we are trying to win, not just lean on the D.
NFL
tigernet.com

Saw some Good QB Players Today

And plenty of offensive movement and scrambling and running QB's. We are gonna have to step it up offensively.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Glass#American Football
tigernet.com

At least coots are being a little more classy this year.

Re: At least coots are being a little more classy this year. I’ve never seen anyone want to fight so badly, but isn’t willing to climb one row to do it. He can kick that dood’s ace OVER Rocky Top. ~JKB. owensb01®. Hall of Famer [21750]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 18800.
SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Former Wrestling Star Arrested Earlier This Week

It’s an unfortunate mistake. Wrestlers are a unique group of people as they are TV stars who are supposed to make you believe that they are larger than life characters who are being their real selves. That is one heck of a trick to pull off, but ultimately they are still people once the cameras stop rolling. That means they are going to make mistakes, which was the case with a former wrestling star.
WWE
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bear Eats Moose After Dragging It To Shoulder of Road

It must be a good day for a bear when they land a moose. In all fairness, this big brown bear didn't hunt the moose down - the moose was injured by being hit by a passing vehicle. But a bear is not above eating a little roadkill, especially if it's fresh.
ANIMALS
praisedc.com

Prayers: Gospel Star Shawn McLemore Passes Away

Shawn McLemore, the Los Angeles-born gospel singer who delivered hit albums such as Wait On Him, Any Minute Now and starred in the film Colors with Robert Duval and Sean Penn, has passed away. McLemore grew up in Los Angeles, graduated from West Los Angeles University with a Bachelor of...
NFL
tigernet.com

11 playing 18 and they still won... Hats off to TAMU!

Were enough to tilt the scale to BAMA. Only an incredible gutcheck by TAMU stopped it. The BAMA TD play to take the lead reminded me of our own debacle against Maryland back in the day,only ours was much worse.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

LOL, FGF going FULL coot right now.

Ready to fire coaches and burn each other's house down over opposing viewpoints. Pure comedy gold. Is that not exactly what happens on this board during/after games thus far this year?. All-TigerNet [12332]. TigerPulse: 97%. Posts: 21711. Joined: 10/10/06. well i mean we have talent though. [1]. Oct 9, 2021,...
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Saban sounded stunned... Voice about to crack

I dont think he realized she was asking why he didn't take timeouts on defense. Its like he didn't even realize he had them... Yep, that's exactly what she was asking about... ...and he didn't even realize it. going into College Station is no joke. I was at our game...
BASKETBALL
tigernet.com

Nice WIN Jimbo . . .

6B2EEC63-E5EC-4E38-8847-8C6B017A7F75.jpeg(83.9 K) I’m sure this board will tell me what “Dumbo’s” reaction was to his stud’s defeat. I’m sure his tears are many.
GAMBLING
tigernet.com

He made it exciting. Nice curve at the end.

That's for sure, it looked like the crowd suddenly sucked it. Re: That's for sure, it looked like the crowd suddenly sucked it. Divine intervention. Suck it Satan. Re: He made it exciting. Nice curve at the end. Oct 10, 2021, 12:36 AM.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy