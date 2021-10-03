Dude in Section K...,

It’s my fault for being an optimistic, glass half full kinda guy but even someone like me can tolerate an occasional negative comment when things aren’t going our way. But Dude, after every, single play, I mean every one, the whole section K doesn’t need to hear your negative Nancy comments! I get it, we only got 4 yards on 1st down and we should’ve thrown a Hail Mary to Justin Ross. You are clearly Section K’s Coach in waiting and we are all hanging on your next color commentation. But some of us need a break. Maybe every other play, you could offer your expertise in a normal voice that only your neighbors can hear.