Jacob Eason is not active for Miami today

By Leeaux
Stampede Blue
 6 days ago

Wow Jacob Eason is not active today. Brett Hundley is active. Others are Kwity Paye, Braden Smith, Khari Willis and Rock Ya-Sin of course. Also DT Antwaun Woods. I wonder what will happen when Sam Ehlinger comes off of the IR list. I guess he can be back any time now from the IR list?

