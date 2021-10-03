Jacob Eason is not active for Miami today

With the 122nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected quarterback Jacob Eason from Washington. The expectation was while he may not ever be a full season starting quarterback in the league he could at least develop into a serviceable backup for years to come. Fast-forward to September 2021 and Eason has lost the backup role to 28-year old journeyman Brett Hundley. It’s a shocking downfall for Eason, who as recently as the start of training camp looked to be in line to start games as Carson Wentz quickly found himself with a foot injury that required surgery and a stay on the close contact list due to the league’s COVID protocols. On top of that, Eason’s competition, Sam Ehlinger, who the Colts drafted in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, suffered a sprained ACL that all but assured Eason the backup role.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO