Teen Workers Help Diner Owner Weather Pandemic Challenges
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — When a teenager came into his restaurant looking for a job, Nick Roussas didn’t realize his fortunes were about to turn around. The longtime Bridgeport diner owner discovered the teen was a student at Bridgeport Military Academy, and he proved so reliable that Roussas hired three of his classmates to fulfill takeout and delivery orders. He told The Connecticut Post he's also hired other high school students who work around their school schedules.www.usnews.com
