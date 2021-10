Another storm system will cross the Cascades Saturday night and bring rain showers to the Inland Northwest during the early morning hours of Sunday. Steady light rain is likely after 2 a.m. through about 5 a.m. in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. Wet weather will linger into 8 or 9 in the morning in Central Idaho. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s in the valleys, so all the precipitation will fall as rain. Most of the wet weather should be over by the time the Spokane Marathon gets going at around 7 a.m.

